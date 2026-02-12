The First Congregational Church of Farmington is holding its annual holiday fair on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 10 am to 3 pm in Porter Memorial Hall on School Street in Farmington. Admission is free and parking is available on School Street and behind the Barney Library just off of Church Street.

The event will feature a variety of handmade gifts including jewelry, soap, maple products and clothing items from vendors as well as holiday decor, framed artwork, fishing items, jams, jellies and pickles, baked goods, cookies and fudge and, for the children, a visit with Santa.

