Free at Last Players present "Annie"

The Free At Last Players will present a special adaptation of "Annie" on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 PM at Unitarian Universalist Society East, 153 Vernon St. West, Manchester CT. A free will offering will be taken. The Free at Last Players use performance art to combat the stigma of mental illness. Acting in the belief that everyone has something to contribute to society, they seek to mend the fences that separate the diagnosed from the larger world. For details, call 860-646-5151 or visit uuse.org or freeatlastplayers.com

