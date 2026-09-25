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Free at Last Players present "Annie"

Free at Last Players present "Annie"

The Free At Last Players will present a special adaptation of "Annie" on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 PM at Unitarian Universalist Society East, 153 Vernon St. West, Manchester CT. A free will offering will be taken. The Free at Last Players use performance art to combat the stigma of mental illness. Acting in the belief that everyone has something to contribute to society, they seek to mend the fences that separate the diagnosed from the larger world. For details, call 860-646-5151 or visit uuse.org or freeatlastplayers.com

Unitarian Universalist Society: East
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Unitarian Universalist Society: East
860-646-5141
uuseoffice@uuse.org
htto://uuse.org

Artist Group Info

Free at Last Players
freeatlastplayers.com
Unitarian Universalist Society: East
153 Vernon St. West
Manchester, Connecticut 06040
860-646-5151
uuseoffice@uuse.org
http://uuse.org