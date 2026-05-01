The 'Freedom to Be Ourselves' Annual Benefit for Transhealth will take place on Saturday, May 16th at 7:30pm at the Academy of Music in Northampton, MA. This 5th anniversary celebration supports Transhealth’s mission of protecting and expanding access to gender-affirming care with an unforgettable evening that will illuminate the power of hope, the warmth of joy, and the courage required to live authentically.

During a powerful keynote, Transhealth's first-ever Community Impact Awards will be given to four amazing trans leaders from each of the four counties in Western Massachusetts, and the evening will end with a conversation with author and Tiktoker Mercury Stardust (she/they).

Mercury will be asked about her experience being invited into people’s homes and hearts as “The Trans Handy Ma’am” and author of “Safe and Sound: A Renter-Friendly Guide to Home Repair,” in addition to her roles as an educator, performance artist, fundraiser and advocate for trans rights and healthcare. She'll share where she finds joy in difficult times, how she uses creativity and craft as tools for health and wellness, why showing up for our communities is so important, and—as someone with an influential platform—what her advice is to anyone wanting to use their own voice to make a difference in the world.

High Five Books will sell copies of Mercury’s book, and proceeds will be donated to Transhealth.

ACCESSIBILITY: Wheelchair accessible, ASL interpreting, mask optional. All are welcome, including kids!

Learn more and get tickets at http://tinyurl.com/FreedomToBeOurselves