Exhibition Dates: Friday, January 8 – Saturday, February 6, 2027

Opening Reception: Saturday, January 9, 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Gallery Hours: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 1:00–5:00 p.m.

Welcome the new year with a visit to Gallery on the Green, where three exhibitions celebrate the creativity and talent of local artists. From recent work by Guild members to a special showcase of artists recognized in the 2026 Open Juried Exhibition and decades of imaginative painting by Tom Morganti, there is something for all art lovers to discover.

The Founders Gallery will feature Members’ New Work, an exhibition showcasing recent work by members of the Canton Artists’ Guild. The exhibition includes a variety of media, including painting, drawing, ceramics, sculpture, photography, and mixed media.

The Upstairs Gallery will introduce the First Annual Open Juried Exhibition Award Winners’ Salon, featuring new work by 13 artists recognized with awards in the 2026 Open Juried Exhibition. The participating artists are Aaron Borkowski, Amy Conover, Cynthia Cooper, Bruce Ferraris, Susan Goldberg, Saranda Kalaveshi, Brigid Kennedy, William Kluba, Donna Namnoum, Tina Puckett, Michael Sacks, Peggy Steinway, and Marianne Weiss. Visitors are invited to discover a variety of artistic approaches and media in this celebration of the artists’ creativity and achievements.

The Spotlight Gallery will feature The Numinous World, an exhibition of acrylic paintings by Tom Morganti spanning the 1980s to the present. Many of the works are what Morganti describes as “mash-ups,” combining elements from different photographs into unique compositions. A semi-retired veterinarian who has worked in Avon since 1986, Morganti has always painted for the pleasure of it. A graduate of UConn and LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, he has exhibited at Gallery on the Green, UConn Medical School, and the Durham Fair. He is also the author of 13 books for young adults, though painting remains his preferred creative outlet.

Gallery on the Green is located at 5 Canton Green Road in Canton and is home to the Canton Artists’ Guild, the longest continuously running artists’ guild in Connecticut.