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Geoffrey Hudson's A Passion for the Planet — CONCORA New England Tour

Geoffrey Hudson's A Passion for the Planet — CONCORA New England Tour

An hour-long eco-oratorio that takes audiences from wonder at the natural world, through the hard realities of the climate crisis, and out into collective hope. Performed by CONCORA (Connecticut Choral Artists) under the direction of Chris Shepard, with Novi Cantori and the Children's Chorus of Springfield. In the finale, the audience is invited to sing alongside the performers.

BOMBYX Center for Arts & Equity
$ 35-45
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hybrid Vigor Music
413-230-4252
info@hybridvigormusic.org
https://www.hybridvigormusic.org

Artist Group Info

Geoffrey Hudson
alisa@hybridvigormusic.org
hybridvigormusic.org
BOMBYX Center for Arts & Equity
130 Pine St.
Florence, Massachusetts 01062
info@laudable.productions
https://bombyx.live/events/bigyuki-solo-trio/