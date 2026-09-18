Geoffrey Hudson's A Passion for the Planet — CONCORA New England Tour
Geoffrey Hudson's A Passion for the Planet — CONCORA New England Tour
An hour-long eco-oratorio that takes audiences from wonder at the natural world, through the hard realities of the climate crisis, and out into collective hope. Performed by CONCORA (Connecticut Choral Artists) under the direction of Chris Shepard, with Novi Cantori and the Children's Chorus of Springfield. In the finale, the audience is invited to sing alongside the performers.
BOMBYX Center for Arts & Equity
$ 35-45
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Hybrid Vigor Music
413-230-4252
info@hybridvigormusic.org
Artist Group Info
Geoffrey Hudson
alisa@hybridvigormusic.org
BOMBYX Center for Arts & Equity
130 Pine St.Florence, Massachusetts 01062
info@laudable.productions