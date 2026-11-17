Get creative and make adorable gingerbread houses using empty milk cartons, graham crackers, and an assortment of colorful candies! A fun, easy, and festive activity for everyone to enjoy.

Presented by Montague Public Libraries at the Great Falls Discovery Center. Supplies provided.

Location:

The Great Falls Discovery Center is located at 2 Avenue A in Turners Falls, MA.

Getting There:

Those taking public transit, can reach the Great Falls Discovery Center by taking the FRTA Bus Routes 22, 24, or 32.

To view routes and schedules: https://frta.org/getting-around/schedules-maps/.

Accessibility:

The Great Falls Discovery Center at 2 Avenue A in Turners Falls, MA is fully wheelchair accessible, featuring accessible parking spaces near the main entrance, an automatic main entrance door, accessible indoor exhibit dioramas, and an accessible restroom. There are paved pathways outside of the Great Falls Discovery Center.

Accommodations:

The Montague Public Libraries welcome individuals with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you would like to request accommodations or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact library director, Caitlin Kelley, at librarydirector@montague-ma.gov or 413-863-3214 ext. 6 in advance of your participation or visit.