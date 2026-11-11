Research Connects warmly invites global researchers, scientists, academicians, industry experts, and policymakers to join the Global Summit on Advances in Astrophysics, Gravitation and Cosmology (ASTROPHYSICS2027), scheduled to be held from May 19-20, 2027 in Florence, Italy. This prestigious summit will bring together leading experts and emerging researchers to explore the latest discoveries, challenges, and innovations shaping the future of astrophysics and cosmological sciences. ASTROPHYSICS2027 will feature keynote and plenary presentations, interactive panel discussions, oral and poster sessions, workshops, exhibition, sponsorship and networking opportunities. The scientific program will cover a wide range of topics, including Astrophysics, Gravitation, Cosmology, Dark Matter & Dark Energy, Black Holes, Space Exploration, Theoretical Physics, Observational Astronomy and Emerging Technologies in Space Science. The summit aims to provide a collaborative platform where participants can exchange ideas, foster new partnerships, and explore multidisciplinary approaches to advancing our understanding of the universe. With its diverse sessions and international audience, ASTROPHYSICS2027 promises to be an enriching and impactful experience for all attendees. We look forward to welcoming you to ASTROPHYSICS2027 in Florence, Italy, where science, innovation, and exploration come together to inspire groundbreaking discoveries.

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