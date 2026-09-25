Grand Opening Humans Being Human
Grand Opening Humans Being Human
A curated exhibition exploring portraiture and figurative work of people who are of visual or emotional interest – people being “human” – working, relaxing, having fun, struggling, traveling, just being. Includes photographs, paintings, drawings and mixed media from local and national artists.
Select works will be offered for sale with all proceeds going to the artists - a great opportunity to secure special holiday gifts and support the arts community.
HumanArtis
02:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
HumanArtis
413-206-1855
info@humanartis.org
HumanArtis
245 Main Street - Ste 201Northampton, Massachusetts 01060
413-206-1855
info@humanartis.org