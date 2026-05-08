Happier Family Comedy Show
Happier Family Comedy Show
The Happier Family Comedy Show
The Happier Family Comedy Show is a high energy, interactive, big and silly comedy show for kids 8-12 years old and their adults. Experienced improvisers make up stories, scenes, and games on the spot using your suggestions and participation. Let's make your Happy Family (and Friends) HAPPIER!
Happier Valley Comedy
$10
12:30 PM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Happier Valley Comedy
4133412466
info@happiervalley.com
Happier Valley Comedy
1 Mill Valley RoadHadley, Massachusetts 01035
413-658-4615
maddy@happiervalley.com