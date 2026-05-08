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Happier Family Comedy Show

Happier Family Comedy Show

The Happier Family Comedy Show

The Happier Family Comedy Show is a high energy, interactive, big and silly comedy show for kids 8-12 years old and their adults. Experienced improvisers make up stories, scenes, and games on the spot using your suggestions and participation. Let's make your Happy Family (and Friends) HAPPIER!

Happier Valley Comedy
$10
12:30 PM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Happier Valley Comedy
4133412466
info@happiervalley.com
https://www.happiervalley.com/
Happier Valley Comedy
1 Mill Valley Road
Hadley, Massachusetts 01035
413-658-4615
maddy@happiervalley.com
happiervalley.com