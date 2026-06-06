Hilltown 6 x Pinch: A 20th Anniversary Exhibition

Pinch and Hilltown 6 Pottery Tour are proud to announce a collaboration in celebration of the tour’s 20th anniversary, honoring one of Western Massachusetts’ most beloved and enduring ceramic traditions. The month-long exhibition, hosted by Pinch, will feature work from Michael McCarthy, Maya Machin, Hiroshi Nakayama, Mark Shapiro, Christy Knox, Robbie Heidinger, and Sam Taylor.

Join us for an Opening Reception and Artist Talk hosted by Donald Clark on Saturday, June 6th, 2026 from 5-8pm at Pinch, located at 179 Main Street in Northampton. The celebration will continue during Arts Night Out on Friday, June 12th from 5-8pm. Wine and light snacks will be served at both events, offering visitors an opportunity to engage with the artists, explore the exhibition, and celebrate the rich legacy of studio pottery in the region.

The Hilltown 6 Pottery Tour, founded in 2005, began with a group of local yet nationally recognized potters who wanted to create a coordinated studio tour showcasing the breadth of ceramic art being made in western Massachusetts. The Hilltown 6 Pottery Tour gives visitors a rare glimpse into the working studios of these ceramic artists.

This, the 20th year of the tour, is a milestone anniversary. To celebrate this achievement, the Hilltown 6 Pottery Tour is partnering with Pinch for a month-long exhibition. Pinch has a long history of showcasing and promoting studio pottery, and western Massachusetts remains a region rich in ceramic artists in part because of Pinch’s dedication to the art form.

For two decades, the Hilltown 6 Pottery Tour has drawn collectors, artists, and admirers from across New England and beyond, offering a unique opportunity to experience the creative process of each potter firsthand while exploring the scenic hilltowns of western Massachusetts.

This anniversary exhibition at Pinch honors not only the artists involved in the tour, but also the vibrant ceramic community that continues to shape the cultural landscape of the 413.

The exhibition and events are free and open to the public and will remain on display through June 30th, 2026.