Looking for a fun way to kick off the holidays? On Sunday, December 6 at 4:00 PM, The Conn Artists, a six-voice a cappella choir, will return to Milton for a second appearance.

The Conn Artists? No, that is not a joke. That is really their name. The group, which came together more than 30 years ago, leaned into the play-on-words so hard they called their debut album First Offense. The Conn Artists are returning to Milton Music by popular demand and for another standing ovation!

We promise you these guys are really funny. But they can also deliver. By turns, their music is rousing, hilarious and romantic. Sometimes it is so touching, it can bring you to tears. This time, they have prepared a program that is perfect for the holidays.

Based in Connecticut, The Conn Artists are known not just for their talent but also their generosity. For this appearance, they will donate their fee to support the missions of Litchfield Performing Arts and Milton Congregational Church.

