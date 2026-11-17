Join the Holyoke Civic Symphony on Sunday, December 6, at 3:00 p.m. for its annual holiday concert, Yo! Ho! Ho!, at the Leslie Phillips Theater at Holyoke Community College.

This year's concert is extra special as we celebrate the Symphony's 60th anniversary!

Enjoy an afternoon featuring the magnificent Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E Minor with returning guest violinist Ronald Gorevic, a lively new composition by contemporary composer Manar Hashmi, and a wonderful selection of holiday favorites.

And don't forget to warm up your singing voice! Our Christmas Singalong will give everyone a chance to join in the holiday fun.

From beautiful classical music to familiar holiday melodies and the iconic performance of Sleigh Ride, there's something for everyone.