Homemade Lasagna and Bake Goods Sale

HAYDENVILLE -- There will be a Homemade Lasagna and Bake Sale this weekend, October 10 and 11 12-2 p.m. at Haydenville Congregational Church.

Church cooks will be selling homemade Spinach and Meat Lasagna in half pans (4+ servings, $25) and quarter pans (2+ servings, $15) sizes. The lasagnas are fully baked and ready to be heated up or kept frozen for later.

The church will also be selling a big range of baked goods, T-shirts, handmade aprons and more!

Lasagna pre-orders will be filled first and remaining lasagna will be sold to walk-ins while supplies last.

A portion of the proceeds of the sale will go to support the Immigrant Solidarity Collective, a grassroots initiative spporting local families impacted by ICE. .

Pre-order lasagnas by going to haydenvillechurch.org