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Homemade Lasagna and Bake Goods Sale

Homemade Lasagna and Bake Goods Sale

HAYDENVILLE -- There will be a Homemade Lasagna and Bake Sale this weekend, October 10 and 11 12-2 p.m. at Haydenville Congregational Church.
Church cooks will be selling homemade Spinach and Meat Lasagna in half pans (4+ servings, $25) and quarter pans (2+ servings, $15) sizes. The lasagnas are fully baked and ready to be heated up or kept frozen for later.
The church will also be selling a big range of baked goods, T-shirts, handmade aprons and more! 
Lasagna pre-orders will be filled first and remaining lasagna will be sold to walk-ins while supplies last.
A portion of the proceeds of the sale will go to support the Immigrant Solidarity Collective, a grassroots initiative spporting local families impacted by ICE. .
Pre-order lasagnas by going to haydenvillechurch.org

Haydenville Congregational Church
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Haydenville Congregational Church
413-268-9344
office@haydenvillechurch.org
www.haydenvillechurch.org
Haydenville Congregational Church
141 Main Street
Haydenville, Massachusetts 01039
office@haydenvillechurch.oorg
www.haydenvillechurch.org