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HOTWORX Springfield - Sixteen Acres Grand Opening

HOTWORX Springfield - Sixteen Acres Grand Opening

HOTWORX Springfield invites the community to celebrate its Grand Opening on Saturday, June 6 from 10 AM to 2 PM at 296 Cooley Street, Unit 62, Springfield, MA 01128.

The celebration will include a ribbon cutting at 11 AM, local vendors, samples, giveaways, special retail offers, and an opportunity to tour the new studio. Guests can learn more about HOTWORX’s 24/7 infrared sauna workouts, meet the local team, and experience what makes this fitness concept unique.

The event is free and open to the community. Friends, family, neighbors, and local businesses are welcome to stop by and celebrate with us.

Location:
HOTWORX Springfield
296 Cooley Street, Unit 62
Springfield, MA 01128

Date & Time:
SAturday, June 6
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Ribbon Cutting at 11:00 AM

Contact:
HOTWORX Springfield
413-295-3663

HOTWORX
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
HOTWORX
296 Cooley St, Unit 62
Springfield, Massachusetts 01128
413 295 3663
studio.ma0012@hotworx.net
https://www.hotworx.net/studio/springfield-sixteenacres