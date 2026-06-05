HOTWORX Springfield - Sixteen Acres Grand Opening

HOTWORX Springfield invites the community to celebrate its Grand Opening on Saturday, June 6 from 10 AM to 2 PM at 296 Cooley Street, Unit 62, Springfield, MA 01128.

The celebration will include a ribbon cutting at 11 AM, local vendors, samples, giveaways, special retail offers, and an opportunity to tour the new studio. Guests can learn more about HOTWORX’s 24/7 infrared sauna workouts, meet the local team, and experience what makes this fitness concept unique.

The event is free and open to the community. Friends, family, neighbors, and local businesses are welcome to stop by and celebrate with us.

Location:

HOTWORX Springfield

296 Cooley Street, Unit 62

Springfield, MA 01128

Date & Time:

SAturday, June 6

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Ribbon Cutting at 11:00 AM

Contact:

HOTWORX Springfield

413-295-3663