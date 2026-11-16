José Manuel Lezcano, Guitar
José Manuel Lezcano, Guitar
Acclaimed as both a virtuoso guitarist and prolific composer, twice grammy-award nominated Dr. José Manuel Lezcano has thrilled audiences on four continents. For this concert, he will perform music of J. S. Bach and music of Spain.
The Arms Library
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Mohawk Trail Concerts
info@mohawktrailconcerts.org
Artist Group Info
José Manuel Lezcano
The Arms Library
Main St and Bridge StShelburne Falls, Massachusetts 01370
413-625-9511
info@mohawktrailconcerts.org