The Love-Unity Concert will allow us to extend our hearts to those who have often been rejected or dismissed, to the First Nations peoples whom we pay tribute to this day, and specifically to the Lakota of Pine Ridge in South Dakota, whose history has carried the severest of deprivations produced by colonization and dispossession of their land. Their young people are once again seeking to learn the old ways, and their creative energy has become part of this concert. We thank them for being who they are, and desire to draw close to them and to all indigenous peoples who have endured a history of great suffering, yet who have retained their strong spirit and the wisdom of their ancestors.