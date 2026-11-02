Join High Five Books and author/illustrator Grace Desmarais for a free after-school draw-along in celebration of her new graphic novel, SONG FOR MEDUSA, a sapphic reimagining of Medusa’s story for teens-on-up.

We’ll have snake-y snacks to share, and Grace will demonstrate how to draw some of the incredible Greek heroines from her new graphic novel. FREE!

ABOUT 'SONG FOR MEDUSA'

A sapphic graphic-novel reimagining of the Medusa myth, where the fearsome Gorgon and a blind princess fall in love against impossible odds. Perfect for readers of Lore Olympus and The Song of Achilles.

Medusa has lived in her temple prison for years, turning men who seek glory to stone. Her only comfort is the mysterious song drifting from the villa palace above. After a chance encounter with Princess Cyrene—whose blindness spares her—the two lonely women find in each other kindred spirits, and soon, love.