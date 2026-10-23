MHC Ballet Club is thrilled to announce our performance of "The Nutcracker" in Chapin Auditorium from 2:00 - 3:00 PM on December 13th. We will be showing a condensed version of the classic performance, and we are so excited to show you all! Doors open at 1:30 and this event is free for everyone (non-MHC guests included). Email Ryanne mccan24r@mtholyoke.edu or Meena relye24m@mtholyoke.edu if you have any questions regarding accessibility or other needs that arise.

