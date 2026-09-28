MIC & MRKT is back for round 3, this time a bit more spooky than the last!

AFTS Gallery is thrilled to announce MIC & MRKT Vol.3, this talented filled night will be accompanied by trick or treating, live performances, vendors from across Western Mass and a costume contest!

Join us Friday, October 30th from 7-11 p.m at The Studio for an evening of candy, ghouls, and Halloween fun.

Come in costume and step into the night with us... if you dare!