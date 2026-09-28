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MIC & MRKT. Vol 3

MIC & MRKT. Vol 3

MIC & MRKT is back for round 3, this time a bit more spooky than the last!

AFTS Gallery is thrilled to announce MIC & MRKT Vol.3, this talented filled night will be accompanied by trick or treating, live performances, vendors from across Western Mass and a costume contest!

Join us Friday, October 30th from 7-11 p.m at The Studio for an evening of candy, ghouls, and Halloween fun.

Come in costume and step into the night with us... if you dare!

Art for the Soul Gallery
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Art for the Soul Gallery
4133016314
artforthesoulgallery@gmail.com
https://www.artforthesoulgallery.com/

Artist Group Info

Art for the Soul Gallery
Art for the Soul Gallery
1500 Main Street, Floor 2
Springfield, Massachusetts 01115
4133016314
emilyartforthesoul@gmail.com
https://www.artforthesoulgallery.com/