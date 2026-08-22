Open Shop and Market
Open Shop and Market
This holiday Open Shop & Market is co-hosted by Andrew Jack Chairs along with Magic Fluke Co. LLC and True Wheels. You're invited to stop by and shop locally made gifts hand crafted by Andrew Jack Chairs, Magic Fluke stringed instruments, Harry Levenstein Pottery, True Wheels Bikes, and more. Light refreshments and warm drinks will be served!
Andrew Jack Chairs
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
Andrew Jack
andrewjackchairs@gmail.com
Andrew Jack Chairs
292 S Main StreetSheffield, Massachusetts 01257
508 332 0230
andrewjackchairs@gmail.com