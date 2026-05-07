Behind one of America’s most recognizable monuments is an extraordinary Italian immigrant story that remained in the shadows for generations.

Join award-winning author, storyteller, documentary filmmaker, and public speaker Lou Del Bianco as he brings to life the remarkable story of his grandfather, Luigi Del Bianco, the Italian immigrant stone carver who played a vital role in the creation of Mount Rushmore.

Born in Italy and trained in the traditions of European stone carving, Luigi Del Bianco brought extraordinary skill and artistry to the granite cliffs of South Dakota. Working under sculptor Gutzon Borglum, Del Bianco became the monument’s chief carver and was entrusted with some of its most technically demanding and artistically important work.

Yet for many years, his contribution remained largely unknown outside his family and those closest to the project.

Through years of research, advocacy, storytelling, and preservation, Lou Del Bianco has worked to bring his grandfather’s story into the national conversation.

Based on his book Out of Rushmore’s Shadow, this presentation is more than the story of a monument. It is a story of immigration, craftsmanship, perseverance, family, Italian heritage, and the American Dream.

Discover the Italian immigrant whose hands helped shape one of America’s most enduring national symbols.

Presentation followed by Meet & Greet and Book Signing.

