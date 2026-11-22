The Peacheaters respectfully pay homage to the Music of the Allman Brothers Band. From "Ain't Wastin' Time No More" to "Whippin Post" , The Peacheaters dig deep into 4+ decades of music and deliver an Allman Brothers Band Experience. Twin guitars, double drummers, a whirling organ, and soulful vocals mesh seamlessly to deliver that authentic ABB sound. Every show features a unique set list and plenty of surprises!

"The Peacheaters roar through Allman Brothers' Favorites." —Steve Morse, The Boston Globe

"The best Allmans tribute band you will see." —Carter Alan, WZLX-Boston's legendary DJ

Doors and Bar open at 6:00PM

Show starts at 7:00PM