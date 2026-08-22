Photobook Signing: Collar City & Hunter Gatherer

Meet and converse with contemporary photographers Susan B. Anthony and David Ricci about their recently published photobooks from MW Editions, NYC. Anthony’s Collar City traces a decade-long relationship with Troy, NY, a city shaped by industry, loss, and renewal—a “quietly powerful photographic book” (Photo.com). Ricci’s Hunter Gatherer is the culmination of a seven-year project photographing at resale marketplaces throughout the United States, exploring the stories and cultural meanings embedded in the objects we buy and sell—“extraordinary, honest and true” (Frames Magazine). Prints from both books will be on view.