Instructor: Kelly Kelly

Sun, Dec 13 from 11-2pm

$75 ($67.50 for WAC Members, $60 bring a friend rate)

All materials included

Create a beautiful, one-of-a-kind holiday poinsettia mosaic at WAC Studios! In this hands-on workshop, you’ll use a colorful mix of stained glass, beads, and mosaic tiles to create your own festive poinsettia artwork. You’ll learn basic glass nipping techniques and how to arrange and adhere your pieces to bring your design to life. We’ll grout our mosaics together during class, so your finished artwork will be ready to take home that same day!

No experience necessary. Just bring your creativity and get ready for a fun, festive day of making art!

