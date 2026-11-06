Agawam Congregational Church invites the community to Praise & Pizza on Saturday, November 14, at 3 p.m., at 745 Main St., Agawam.

Following a successful inaugural gathering attended by nearly 80 people, the church will once again offer live contemporary Christian music, an inspirational message, prayer and free pizza afterward.

Guests can choose from cheese, vegetable or meat pizzas. All ages and backgrounds are welcome. Admission is free.

For information, call 413-786-7111 or email office@agawamcong.com.