The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will hold a public design hearing for the Southampton Greenway Rail Trail on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. The hearing will take place online via Zoom, and advance registration is required at southamptongreenway.org/hearing.

The Southampton Greenway is a 3.1-mile rail trail that will run from Coleman Road, where the Manhan Rail Trail ends, to the Route 10 and Brickyard Road intersection. Once built, it will connect Southampton to a 21-mile regional trail network across the Pioneer Valley.

At the hearing, MassDOT will present the project design, including a 10-foot-wide shared-use path, rehabilitated bridges over the Manhan River, new parking areas at Route 10 and Gunn Road, and crossings at East Street and Coleman Road. Residents will have the chance to view the plans, ask questions, and share comments.

People who cannot attend live may submit written comments to MassDOT within 14 days after the hearing at MassDOTProjectManagement@dot.state.ma.us. Please reference Project File No. 613484.

"This is one of the missing links for the massive infrastructure we are building regionally, but it is also important to the residents of Southampton. Not only will it open up opportunities for everyone to access the outdoors, but people who need or enjoy transportation alternatives will be able to connect to the great area. Additionally, connecting important town aspects, like the Edwards Library, Sheldon's Ice Cream, Fletcher's Farm, and existing conservation properties will celebrate the best parts of Southampton," said Amy Alton, Clerk, Friends of Southampton Greenway.

The Friends of Southampton Greenway encourages neighbors to share the news. Those interested in following the project can sign up for updates at southamptongreenway.org.

About Friends of Southampton Greenway Friends of Southampton Greenway is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit group of resident volunteers committed to supporting the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of the Southampton Greenway. Learn more at southamptongreenway.org.