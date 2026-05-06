Inspired by Norman Rockwell’s works, kids and families will create their own “service hero” illustrations, imagining themselves as someone helping others or honoring someone they know who makes a difference in their community or the world.

Drop-In Artmaking activities – 11 am to 4 pm

All ages welcome; no reservations required

Free with Museum admission

For more information, visit https://www.nrm.org/events/service-heroes-exploring-art-and-community/