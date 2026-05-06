Service Heroes: Exploring Art and Community
Service Heroes: Exploring Art and Community
Inspired by Norman Rockwell’s works, kids and families will create their own “service hero” illustrations, imagining themselves as someone helping others or honoring someone they know who makes a difference in their community or the world.
Drop-In Artmaking activities – 11 am to 4 pm
All ages welcome; no reservations required
Free with Museum admission
For more information, visit https://www.nrm.org/events/service-heroes-exploring-art-and-community/
Norman Rockwell Museum
Free with Admission, Drop-in – no reservation required
11:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
Norman Rockwell Museum
(413) 298-4100
normanrockwellmuseum@nrm.org
Norman Rockwell Museum
9 Glendale RdStockbridge , Massachusetts 01262
(413) 298-4100
normanrockwellmuseum@nrm.org