Get into the holiday spirit with a cozy evening of painting, sipping, and making something to hang on your tree. Pick your ornament, grab a drink, and decorate it with our paints and supplies. No art experience needed, just good company and a festive mood.

Event Details

Date and time: Thursday, December 3rd, 5-7 PM

Check-In: MRKT by AFTS Gallery, First Floor, Tower Square

Location: The Studio By AFTS Gallery

Price: $25 per person

Space is limited to 25 guests, so reserve your spot early.

Your ticket includes

One ornament of your choice to decorate and take home

One drink: a 6 oz glass of wine, cider, or hot cocoa

All paint and decorative supplies

Drinks

Free refills of cider and hot cocoa all night

Additional wine available for purchase

Age policy

Guests may enjoy wine with a valid ID. Cider and hot cocoa are available to all guests.