Sip & Decorate: Ornament Decorating Night
Sip & Decorate: Ornament Decorating Night
Get into the holiday spirit with a cozy evening of painting, sipping, and making something to hang on your tree. Pick your ornament, grab a drink, and decorate it with our paints and supplies. No art experience needed, just good company and a festive mood.
Event Details
Date and time: Thursday, December 3rd, 5-7 PM
Check-In: MRKT by AFTS Gallery, First Floor, Tower Square
Location: The Studio By AFTS Gallery
Price: $25 per person
Space is limited to 25 guests, so reserve your spot early.
Your ticket includes
One ornament of your choice to decorate and take home
One drink: a 6 oz glass of wine, cider, or hot cocoa
All paint and decorative supplies
Drinks
Free refills of cider and hot cocoa all night
Additional wine available for purchase
Age policy
Guests may enjoy wine with a valid ID. Cider and hot cocoa are available to all guests.