Snow Stories: On a Winter's Day - Slavic Winter Tales and Traditions of the entire family.
Snow Stories: On a Winter's Day - Slavic Winter Tales and Traditions of the entire family.
The WOW Center invites visitors of all ages to discover the rich traditions, folklore and seasonal customs of Slavic cultures. Through storytelling, folk art, decorations and family-friendly displays, the installation honors Westfield’s Slavic community, which has been such an important part of the Downtown Westfield Cultural District’s revitalization.
Join us for an opening party with Slavic food, music and family fun on Saturday, December 5.
Westfield on Weekends
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Westfield On Weekends
4135795967
director@westfieldonweekends.com
Artist Group Info
contact@WestfieldOnWeekends.com
Westfield on Weekends
105 Elm StreetWestfield, Massachusetts 01085
4135795967
director@WestfieldOnWeekends.com