The monthly Song & Story Swap, now in its thirty-first year, welcomes singer-songwriter Bernice Lewis as guest performer.

With four decades of performing at festivals, concert halls, coffeehouses, colleges, and house concerts, Lewis has built a solid national fan base. She is also a storyteller, published poet, producer, and educator. She has been a featured performer on NPR's Mountain Stage and at the Kennedy Center, remains a main stage favorite at the Kerrville Folk Festival, and in 2008 was awarded an Artist in Residence position by the National Park Service. Her ballad "Bridges That Hold" was included in Peter, Paul and Mary's Lifelines video on PBS, and her seventh CD, Checks & Love Letters, was released in 2014. Rosanne Cash calls her "a voice full of light and hope."

Attendees will be invited to contribute a song or story on the opening round theme of "Peace." People of all experience levels are welcome to share stories and songs: traditional, newly written, or of personal experience. You can tell, sing, lead everyone in singing, request a song or story, or simply listen.

The Song & Story Swap is open to the public of all ages. Admission is free with a suggested minimum donation of $10 to the artist. Parking is available in the lot behind the church.

For more information, visit https://pvfs.us or http://www.bernicelewis.com. Contact: Paul Kaplan, 413-687-5002.