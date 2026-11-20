Sonido Mal Maiz creates explosive psychedelic Latin music. The band weaves together the rhythms and sounds of the Americas through spiritual improvisation and poetic storytelling of the myths and legends of Central America. Described by Seven Days as "simmering with steamy dance vibes," Sonido Mal Maiz is Maiz Vargas Sandoval (vocals, bass), Graham Lambert (guitar, vocals), Colin Henkel (drums) and Mike Hartigan (keys, vocals). "Música es medicina!" The band invites listeners to shed the worries and struggles of daily life and share in a ritual of rejuvenation and ecstasy within the music.