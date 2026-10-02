Activists! Organizers! Passionate defenders of justice and builders of community! You are dedicated to alleviating suffering in a burning world. Gratitude and respect to you for dedicating yourself to the cause.

I know for me it can often feel like I am running in place and burnout is around the corner. Sometimes hope is not enough to carry us. Personal trauma and harm are too often the result of our activist work. Moral injury and distress are real. I believe that we often have a spiritual connection to our work, however that manifests - it is a deep seated connection.

Come join us at the Forest Park Zendo in Holyoke for a Spiritual Care for Activists meeting where we will discuss these issues and practice together in a spirit of mutual care.

23 Wellesley Rd in Holyoke, Follow the prayer flags along the driveway to the left of the house.

For more information write forestparkzen@pm.me