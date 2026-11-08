The Springfield Massachusetts Show Me Reptile Show takes place November 29, 2026, at Western New England University, 1215 Wilbraham Rd, Springfield, MA 01119. General admission runs 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m.; VIP early entry begins at 9 a.m. Browse reptiles, exotic pets and supplies. See the official event page for current admission details: https://showmereptileshow.com/springfield-massachusetts-reptile-show