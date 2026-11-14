Show Me Reptile Show & Pet Expo comes to Western New England University, 1215 Wilbraham Rd, Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sunday, November 29, 2026. Meet vendors offering reptiles, other exotic pets, and supplies. General admission is 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m.; VIP early entry begins at 9 a.m. All times are local Eastern time. Admission is paid; see the official show page for current ticket options. Children ages 7–12 are $5 with paid adult admission, and children 6 and under are free. Please leave personal pets at home. Official details and tickets: https://showmereptileshow.com/shows/springfield-massachusetts-reptile-show