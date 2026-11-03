Join High Five Books and local author Heidi E.Y. Stemple for a reading of her sweet new picture book, E. NORM MOOSE, illustrated by Annie Gregoire, on Saturday, December 12, from 10-10:30am.

Storytime is free and no registration is required to attend.

ABOUT E. NORM MOOSE

A warm and witty read-aloud about a moose named Norm and her misadventures in search of a friend.

Ernestine Norman Moose (Norm for short) sets out to find a friend, but being enormous makes that surprisingly difficult.

Norm’s size causes chaos everywhere she goes. People shout, wave their arms, and declare, “That thing is ENORMOUS!” Norm is thrilled they know her name… but disappointed they don’t want to be her friend.

Just when she’s ready to give up, Norm meets Bo, a calm and quiet cow who doesn’t mind Norm’s size―or her clumsiness. Together they discover that the best friendships often come in the most unexpected forms.

A playful, heartwarming picture book about belonging, differences, and finding your herd.