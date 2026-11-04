Join New York Times bestselling author Ilan Stavans for a discussion of his new publication Fictional Translations, followed by a book signing. This extraordinarily original volume includes apocryphal poems by Petrarch, Anna Akhmatova, Stéphane Mallarmé, Jorge Luis Borges, Pablo Neruda, Yehuda Amichai, and scores of others in their original languages, as well as English translations of those poems by invented translators whose approaches to the craft often clash. Each translator also explains, in personal reflections, their fears and dreams, their aesthetics, and the challenges of remaining “invisible.” With astonishing élan, Stavans, known for his polyglot explorations, invites us to see language anew and liberate the alternative voices that exist within us.

New York Times bestselling author Ilan Stavans is Lewis-Sebring Professor of Humanities, Latin American, and Latino Culture at Amherst College, the publisher of Restless Books, and a consultant to the Oxford English Dictionary. His work, translated into two dozen languages, has been adapted into film, radio, TV, and theater. His most recent title is A Nation Wrestles with God: American Prophets, Philosophers, and Firebrands.

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