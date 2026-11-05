Flush with saucy humor and social commentary, transgender filmmaker, Jacob Clayton, is excited to screen "The Clayton Effect" as an official selection in the 2026 LAVA Film Festival.

Inspired by the foundational film-editing principle developed in the 1900s (known as the Kuleshov Effect), a transgender man takes the plunge into gender representation in this silent-but-deadly movie, lathered with a throwback feel and a razor-sharp modern twist that subverts classical cinema theory. Jiggling the handle has never been more fun!

The 6th annual LAVA Film Festival runs November 12 through 14, 2026, at The LAVA Center, 324 Main St, Greenfield, MA. The opening reception is Thursday, November 12, from 5 to 8 PM. The Clayton Effect screens with the Experimental and Comedy films on Friday, November 13, at 7 PM.

