Join us on Sunday, November 15 at 4:00 PM at the Latchis Theatre in Brattleboro for a stunning, high-energy musical experience that bridges history and harmony. Enjoy a joyful, soul-stirring afternoon of music that benefits Center for Solace’s many free programs.

Led by dynamic vocalist Suzanne Buell, The Gospel Connection delivers a powerful journey through spirituals and gospel classics, and the deeply moving music that defined the Civil Rights movement. Far more than a traditional concert, the 6-piece band masterfully explores the musical lineage connecting historic gospel roots to contemporary pop, soul, and Americana artists.

You will find yourself moving, dancing, and singing along to vibrant arrangements of music popularized by legendary icons like Mavis Staples, Aretha Franklin, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Levon Helm, Paul Simon, and more. This show will move your feet and lift your spirit.

This special performance is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Center for Solace. Every ticket purchased directly supports our mission to offer services and support free of charge for serious illness, hospice, and grief while engaging our community in conversations about mortality and life. Center for Solace is the only organization in Windham County providing many support groups for people who have a serious illness, are grieving the loss of a loved one, or are caregivers. Center for Solace also receives no federal or state funding, relying instead on donations, sponsorships, and events like this one, as well as proceeds from Experienced Goods thrift store.

The Gospel Connection with Suzanne Buell performs on Sunday, November 15 at 4:00 pm at the Latchis Theatre. Feed your soul and sustain this critical community resource. Tickets are on a sliding scale $35-$150+ to ensure community accessibility while maximizing fundraising impact. For more information, to purchase tickets or become a sponsor, visit CenterforSolace.org/fundraiser.

