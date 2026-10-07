The Secretaries by the Five Lesbian Brothers, directed by Tara Franklin
The Secretaries by the Five Lesbian Brothers, directed by Tara Franklin
Set in and around the Cooney Lumber Mill in the early 1990s, the story follows a group of secretaries who are caught in a whirlwind of competition, manipulation, and sexual tension. Plus blood and chainsaws. The Secretaries challenges societal norms and explores the complexities of identity, ambition, and camaraderie in a world that’s anything but simple. Tickets at smitharts.ludus.com.
Hallie Flanagan Studio Theatre
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Smith Arts
artsinfo@smith.edu
Hallie Flanagan Studio Theatre
122 Green StNorthampton, Massachusetts 01063
artsinfo@smith.edu