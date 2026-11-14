🏀 **THE STORY OF HANK LUISETTI — THE MAN WHO CHANGED BASKETBALL**

**A Basketball Legend. An Italian-American Story. A Game-Changing Legacy.**

Join the Italian Cultural Center of Western Massachusetts for a special evening exploring the remarkable life of **Hank Luisetti**, the Italian-American basketball pioneer whose revolutionary one-handed jump shot helped transform the game forever.

🎤 **Featuring Mike De Lucia**, award-winning author and historian, whose book *MADNESS: How One Man Captivated a Nation and Started a Basketball Revolution* brings Luisetti's extraordinary story to life.

Discover how one young athlete from San Francisco challenged basketball's conventions, captivated a nation, and helped shape the modern game.

📅 **Saturday, November 14, 2026**

🕔 **5:00 PM – 7:00 PM**

📍 **Italian Cultural Center of Western Massachusetts**

56 Margaret Street, Springfield, MA 01105

🎟️ **FREE** for ICCWM members, students, and educators

🎟️ **$10** for non-members

📚 Presentation followed by a **Meet & Greet and Book Signing** with the author.

Whether you're a basketball enthusiast, a history lover, or someone who appreciates the extraordinary contributions of Italian Americans, this is a story worth discovering.

**Join us as we celebrate history, heritage, and the people who changed the world.**

🔗 Event information and reservations: https://iccwm.org/events

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