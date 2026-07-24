TOGETHER TOGATHER TOGETHER TOGETHER

When: Friday–Saturday, November 20–21, 2026

Where: A.P.E.'s Workroom Theater, 33 Hawley Street, Northampton, MA

What: A 36-hour gathering of movement, connection and care from The School for Contemporary Dance & Thought. Performances, workshops, a community sing, a potluck, a clothing swap, and space for rest and crafting.

Highlights: Friday 8 pm performance with Bessie Award winner Joya Powell's Movement of the People Dance Company and more. Saturday 8 pm–midnight dance party fundraiser with DJ Jeffy O, benefiting the Western Mass Asylum Support Network and SCDT's scholarship fund.

Cost: Pay what you can; no one turned away. Drop-ins welcome.

Tickets and schedule: · scdtnoho.com · infoscdt@gmail.com · 413-695-1799

