Tours of Christmas Past
Tours of Christmas Past
The Belchertown Historical Association welcomes you to attend our candlelit “Tours of Christmas Past” at the Stone House Museum this holiday season. Tours by interpreters dressed in period appropriate Victorian clothing will be held on Sunday November 29, and Saturday December 12. The tours will begin at 5:00, 5:30, 6:00, 6:30 and 7:00PM. Reservations are needed.
Stone House Museum
$8-$12
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Stone House Museum
413-230-2022
info@stonehousemuseum.org
Stone House Museum
20 Maple St.Belchertown, Massachusetts 01007
305-240-1956
info@stonehousemuseum.org