Vermont Comedy All Stars Live Stand-up Comedy Showcase!

Gordon Clark and the Vermont Comedy All-Stars return to Next Stage Arts for an evening of sharp, homegrown stand-up featuring some of the region’s funniest performers. The lineup includes Vermont favorite Bitsy Biron, making her return to comedy after years touring New England and opening for comics including Dave Attell and Emo Phillips; Boston Comedy Studio regular Raoul Biron, whose high-energy storytelling and infectious stage presence keep audiences laughing; Burlington comic Maddie Cross, known for her smart, offbeat humor and appearances alongside nationally touring comedians; and Vermont native Kendall Farrell, now based in New York City, who has been featured at comedy festivals across the country and named a “Comic to Watch” at the New York Comedy Festival. Hosted by producer and longtime Vermont comedian Gordon Clark, the night promises a fast-paced showcase of standout regional comedy talent.