Vibraphone in Jazz with Dan Neville

On Friday June 5 at 4pm, Dan Neville will lead a session about the vibraphone and its use in jazz. Dan’s passion for the vibraphone will be on full display as he talks about the vibraphone as an instrument, some of his playing techniques, its use in jazz, and he will play with the KJO rhythm section in a small group setting. Come to the Keene Middle School Band Room at 4pm on June 5th for this no cost opportunity to hear Dan talk & play in an intimate setting. Free for everyone, just show up! Keenejazzorchestra@gmail.com for more information. KJO concert with Dan is on Saturday June 6 at 7:30pm in the Middle School Auditorium.