Join the Vermont Jazz Center for an evening of swinging big band jazz while supporting the next generation of musicians.

The VJC's 22nd Annual Big Band Scholarship Gala presents acclaimed vocalist Charenée Wade alongside the VJC Big Band with band-leader Rob Freeberg.

Limited tickets available at vtjazz.org.

﻿This year’s concert celebrates the legacies of Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Betty Carter & Carmen McCrae.

All profits from this concert will subsidize VJC’s educational programs.

The concert will be presented both in person, & livestream (www.vtjazz.org & Facebook).

Online viewers are encouraged to support the Scholarship Fund with a donation in lieu of a ticket.

New York City vocalist Charenée Wade has earned international recognition for her ingenuity, vibrancy, & remarkable vocal dexterity. Her performance history includes Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Apollo, & major festivals around the world, including the Montreux Jazz Festival & Copenhagen Jazz Festival.

The VJC Big Band is made up of area professional musicians under the leadership of musical director Rob Freeberg.

December’s Annual Gala is the primary fundraiser for the VJC’s Scholarship Fund which raises money to subsidize tuitions for VJC’s ensembles, private lessons, workshops & the on-going jazz history outreach program.

Sponsored by Dianne & Steve Lieberman

Tickets $40+ sliding scale general admission

Limited number of tickets available.

For accessibility support please call in advance.

802 254 9088 ext. 1

eugene@vtjazz.org

www.vtjazz.org

Vermont Jazz Center

72 Cotton Mill Hill #222

Brattleboro, VT 05301