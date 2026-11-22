Exclusive Warren Miller Movie Ticket Holder Offers! Every movie ticket holder to Warren Miller's Days Off receives these vouchers to be provided at the show.:

Gunstock Mountain Resort - Buy One, Get One Free offer! Valid during non-holiday periods; blackout dates and restrictions apply.

Waterville Valley Resort Lift Ticket Offer- Buy One / Get One Mid-Week, Non- Holiday

Get ready for winter with Warren Miller and Gunstock!

Be a part of the annual Warren Miller show at the Laconia Opera House and get ready for Winter! Drop in on Warren Miller’s 77th film, Days Off. Join host Katie Burrell as she pulls back the curtain on what the pros do on their days off.

Go skijoring in Banff, ride with Craig McMorris and friends in Whistler, and explore Alaska’s spines with Sam Kuch and Craig Murray. Watch Jess Kimura push snowboarding forward and inspire the next generation in Hokkaido, Japan. Head to Chamonix for an intense high-alpine adventure with Christina “Lusti” Lustenberger. Finally, hit Deer Valley with Ted Ligety, Kaylin Richardson, Pep Fujas, Chuck Mumford, and their broods, plus much more.

Join Warren Miller legend Dan Egan for this annual holiday tradition! All ticket holders receive lift ticket offers, poster signings with Dan, and more.

Take part in our raffle supporting Lakes Region Disabled Sports at Gunstock, with prizes from Piche's Ski Sports, gift cards from area businesses, and so much more!

Arrive early for winter themed cocktails, mocktails, hot cocoa and concessions for purchase in our full-service lounge.

All ages are welcome. Seating is limited, so reserve your seats now.

Doors and Concessions open at 3:00pm - Movie starts at 3:30pm.

If you need assistance ordering your tickets, call 603-519-7506.