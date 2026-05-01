West Stockbridge Chamber Players Spring Concert

Featuring the West Stockbridge Chamber Players artistic director and clarinetist Catherine Hudgins, oboist Amanda Hardy, violinist Sheila Fiekowsky, violist Daniel Getz, and double bassist Edwin Barker. The program will include Michael Haydn’s Divertimento in C major, MH 179; W.A. Mozart’s Duo for Violin and Viola in G Major KV 423; Ema Quiñones Núñez’ Haiku: Three Miniatures for Clarinet & Contrabass (World Premiere); and Sergei Prokofiev’s Quintet for Oboe, Clarinet, Violin, Viola and Double Bass, Op.39. These concerts, which benefit the West Stockbridge Historical Society, routinely sell out, so order your tickets today! Tickets ($35 for members, $40 for non-members) can be reserved at www.weststockbridgehistory.org. Seating is limited, first come, first served. This concert is supported by the West Stockbridge Cultural Council.