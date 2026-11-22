Small Business Saturday will feature the Mayor’s Tree Lighting, returning to Park Square for this longtime city tradition. Mayor Mike McCabe hosts the annual festivities, featuring the always-enjoyable Westfield High School Show Choir and WHS Band. With Santa’s arrival, Westfield’s season of joy officially begins as families gather with Mrs. Claus and costumed characters for holiday fun and complimentary hot chocolate provided by Mt. Moriah Lodge. Free Photo ops abound.