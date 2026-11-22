Westfield Santa Con to benefit Westfield Food Pantry
Westfield Santa Con to benefit Westfield Food Pantry
21 and older event.
Please join us on this Merry trek around downtown Westfield at various local establishments. Wear you funniest Holiday costumes and enter to win prizes. Proceeds to help the Westfield Food Pantry. Festivities start at WOW center. We will move together as a group to preplanned stops.
WOW's SANTA-CON 2026
20
05:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Westfield On Weekends
(413) 579-5967
contact@WestfieldOnWeekends.com
Artist Group Info
WOW's SANTA-CON 2026
105 Elm StreetWestfield, Massachusetts 01085
(413) 579-5967
contact@WestfieldOnWeekends.com