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What I Did for Love: Songs of Romance

What I Did for Love: Songs of Romance

Soprano Tinky Weisblat and pianist Jerry Noble will present “What I Did for Love,” a program of romantic numbers from the Great American Songbook. The pair will survey love in its various phases: longing for love, discovering love, love for friends, love gone awry, and looking back at love. Some songs will be funny; some, sad.

The concert is free, hosted by the Charlemont-Hawley Senior Center and the Charlemont-Hawley Cultural Council.

Federated Church
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Charlemont Senior Center
4133394747
roar@merrylion.com

Artist Group Info

Tinky Weisblat
drtinky@earthlink.net
tinkycooks.com
Federated Church
175 Main Street (Route 2)
Charlemont, Massachusetts 01339
4133394747
drtinky@earthlink.net
https://tinkycooks.com/